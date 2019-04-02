I cannot see anyone other than Disha Vakani as Daya: Munmun Dutta

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a comedy that is loved and enjoyed by all. It has engaged audiences for over a decade and continues to be one of the longest running shows. The Neela Telefilms’ show has attained cult status on the small screen.



It spreads social awareness in an entertaining manner while maintaining its position among the top ten shows across the channel.



On the special occasion of completing 2700 episodes successfully, the cast of Taarak Mehta rejoiced the achievement with cake-cutting on the sets.



TellyChakkar spoke to Munmun Dutta, who plays the character of Babita, who shared, ‘It feels great that the show has completed 2700 episodes. It is a great achievement, and the credit goes to the entire hard-working team of Taarak Mehta. I am glad that we have become a part of each family. We will continue to entertain our viewers.’



When asked if she misses having Disha Vakani aka Daya in the show, she replied, ‘Yes, we all miss her. Nobody can replace Disha as Daya Bhabhi. We all want her to come back in the show. Whatever her decision is, but I cannot see anyone else as Daya.’