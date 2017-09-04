Actor Piyush Sahdev, best known for his roles in shows like "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev", "Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke" and "Beyhadh", says despite his hectic work schedule, he hardly misses out his work-out.

"After shooting for almost 12 hours and approximately three to three-and-half hours of drive from home to set and back, there's hardly much time I'm left with for myself, but then one thing I cannot miss on is to do what I love and that is work-out," Piyush said in a statement.

"I just cannot miss my gym. So, that is what keeps me occupied and whatever time is left I sleep. And just in case I get a little more time I read books," added the actor, who is currently seen in Colors show "Devanshi".

Talking about benefits of doing gym, Piyush said: "Working out makes me more energetic and brings lots of relaxation to the body. It keeps me healthy."

(Source: IANS)