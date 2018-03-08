I cherish the camaraderie we share, says Harshad on his equation with Jennifer

Mumbai: Sometimes, two wrongs make a right and COLORS’ upcoming romantic saga 'Bepannaah' explores this very paradox. Revolving around the lives of Aditya (Harshad Chopda) and Zoya (Jennifer Winget), the show follows how the duo find love again in challenging circumstances.



Looking forward to 'Bepannaah’s' premiere, the cast and crew have been putting their best foot forward and leaving no stone un-turned to portray their characters as realistically as possible.



While speaking about their experiences, Harshad mentioned how Jennifer and he first met during the look test for the show. He said, "We have known of each other forever. Although this is the first time that we are working together, she is a thorough professional and compliments your performance. I cherish the camaraderie we share and believe it will translate onscreen too."

What do you think about Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda?

Starring Jennifer Winget as Zoya, Harshad Chopda as Aditya, Sehban Azim as Yash (Zoya’s Husband) and Namita Dubey as Pooja (Aditya’s Wife), Bepannaah is an impossible love story of two strangers brought together by destiny.