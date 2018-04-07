I chose Kumkum Bhagya over other offers: Mishal Raheja

Mumbai: 2018 promises some amazing cinematic projects, so expect nothing short of greatness from this year! Some are in the form Bollywood projects while some mark the revival of finest actors on television. And yes, there are several leading actors making impressing the masses on the digital medium too!

The fans of Mishal Raheja and television lovers would know by now that the handsome man is extremely selective about the projects he chooses. While he was last seen in Colors’ fictional show Ishq Ka Rang Safed, the actor is finally back on the small screen, this time in the TRP topper, Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) on Zee TV.

Kumkum Bhagya is taking a seven year leap and Mishal is making an entry to add the required excitement to the show.

We asked Mishal on choosing an on-going show over a fresh show to which he responded, “I think it's a blessing for me because when a new show launches, people are always worried whether it will work or not, you're given two months in the initial phase to see the kind of feedback the show is receives. Kumkum Bhagya is already a hit show, the actors in the show are loved by the entire country, so I'm glad to be a part of this show, and it makes everything easier for me.

Shabbir (Ahluwalia) is a fabulous actor and I've loved his work in the Bollywood movie Shootout at Lokhandwala. Sriti too is a household name. It's an overall exciting package. I have done a big show before - Laagi Tujhse Lagan which had a successful run. I just hope I can be a good feather in their hat.”

On Mishal’s association with Balaji Telefilms, he averred, “Balaji is one of the biggest production houses in the country and you can't doubt their expertise. The technical team... I saw a few episodes and I loved their DOP, direction and all the actors. I've wanted to work with Ms. Ekta Kapoor for a really long time and this opportunity seemed right. Everything fell in place and that's why I took this job up. I had a couple of offers but a chose Kumkum Bhagya over them as I could not let the opportunity pass.”

There is a big wave of digital shows in India.

Elaborating on venturing into the web scenario, Mishal said, “I did start a production house early last year under the banner Mangolake Pictures and also began the initial work of my coming of age web show but I got my Hollywood calling with a music single around that time so this one took a backseat.

But someday I will restart the work again as digital is the future and a very promising platform. “

Mishal will play a character which will be of a flamboyant, flashy, upbeat performer who appears larger than life and is very animated.

“The stylist has worked out some very stylish jackets and accessories that add bling to the costumes. It's very different compared to my earlier outings on television,” Mishal shared.