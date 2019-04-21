I chose the wrong man in my life and that relationship taught me a lot of lessons: Tinaa Dattaa

MUMBAI: Tinaa Dattaa, who became a household name for her performance in the popular soap, Uttaran, is ready to give love another chance.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tinaa said that she is consciously single as finding a compatible man is difficult, but if she finds a right person as her life person, she will settle down and even give up acting. "I am passionate about acting and it’s my livelihood but I want to explore the world and travel a lot. I have been working since I was very young and I don’t mind taking a break,” she said.

The actress, who also participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, further said to the publication that she believes in the institution of marriage and feels it is important to find the right match. She is fine to be with someone who hails from the acting industry; however, she would get to explore a lot if her life partner is not from the same industry.

A few months back, she had revealed that she was in an abusive relationship before and the person was not from the entertainment industry. She said that her past relationship has taught her a lot. "There is no guarantee if a relationship will work, be it friendship or love. Luck plays an important role. I chose the wrong man in my life and that relationship taught me a lot of lessons."