I connect well with kids: Sarwar Ahuja

Mumbai: Actor Sarwar Ahuja says he connects well with children and that is the reason behind his bond with child artiste Riva Arora.



Mere Papa Hero Hiralal narrates the story of a father (Sarwar) fighting against all odds to save his adopted daughter's life. Riva is seen as his on-screen daughter Gungun.



"I always connect well with kids. With Riva, the magical bond developed almost instantaneously. She is an adorable kid, and we had a wonderful time shooting together on the sets," Sarwar said in a statement.



"I am delighted that the relationship between us has grown to such an extent that she calls me ‘Papa' off-screen as well. It is an honour. I cherish getting so much love and affection from young Riva," he added.



Produced by Viniyard Films, Mere Papa Hero Hiralal is aired on Discovery JEET.