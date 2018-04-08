I like cricketers more than cricket, says Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde also popularly known as ‘Bhabhiji’ is all set to make her digital debut. The pretty actress will be seen in a comedy show alongside comedian Sunil Grover. During the launch of the show titled Dhan Dhana Dhan, Shilpa looked effervescently beautiful.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the lady spoke about her character. “I’m playing Mrs. LBW (Sunil Grover’s character), Googly. She is very smart and enthusiastic and likes cricket. She runs a cricket academy. In fact, an interesting thing about her is that she fools people by lying. She lies to them this bat is of a cricketer, while this is of some other personality. Plus we are doing lots of gags, which people will enjoy.”

Shilpa has won hearts post her participation in the TV reality show. The actress has been doing great in terms of comedy, when asked her about her knowledge with respect to cricket she didn’t shy to be honest.

“I love watching Cricket. The craze it has it seems like it has turned out like a national game. I like the last minute gripping suspense of the game. It always hooks me to know see when there are only few balls left and few runs to win. But honestly, I like cricketers more than cricket, being a girl.”

Are you excited to see Shilpa’s new innings in the digital show? Comment below and stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.