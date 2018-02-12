Home > Tv > Tv News
I’d like to play anything but a dominating, strong woman: Neena Gupta

12 Feb 2018 06:31 PM

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Neena Gupta is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors our industry has ever seen. Having seen her mesmerize the viewers in television shows, particularly Saans, a one-of-a-kind TV show on Star Plus, Neena has a plethora of films to her credit too.

But what keeps the lady busy these days? To know about the same we contacted Neena who updated us that she has an exciting line-up of Bollywood projects to her credit.

Neena shared, “Well I have a lot of films lined up where I am playing interesting character roles. There is an upcoming film titled Music Room by Sa Re Ga Ma, then another one under the banner of Anubhav Sinha titled Mulk, Veere Di Wedding and YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. So there are a lot of projects coming my way and life’s good!”

Shedding some light on her TV projects, Neena mentioned, “I am keen on doing TV projects too. I am still contemplating a couple of offers. I am open to play a variety of roles but not a dominating and strong woman. I know a majority of actors today would vouch to project such kind of a strong personality but I have played enough of such roles and I am bored now."

Hope you have plenty projects of your choice coming you way. Kudos to you, Neena!



 

