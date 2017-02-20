I definitely miss Anas and Deepika: Neelu ‘Bhabho’ Vaghela

In a warm afternoon in Kerala, as the media gathered for an iconic announcement from Star Plus, in came the most loved Bhabho (Neelu Vaghela) standing on a boat waving at her awaited hosts.

As already reported by Tellychakkar.com, Star Plus and Neelu announced the title of Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Diya Aur Baati Hum 2- Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

Post the event; we met Neelu who was donning the Bhabho avatar. White hair and looking aged (post leap demeanour), thankfully the charm remained the same.

“It was only the love and junoon of audience that made the makers bring back the next season so soon. The sequel will have the same warmth of relationship and celebrate love and bond but viewers will get to see a new family also. Like always, being the head of the family, I will be welcoming and introducing them to my viewers,” she mentioned while talking about the new season.

Defining that she will be the ‘same’ Bhabho in a new avatar, Neelu quipped, “The personality might look mellowed but the attitude will be the same. Bhabho will still be a strong woman who would keep everyone bonded together.”

When Tellychakkar.com asked Neelu hasn’t playing the same character become monotonous for her and as an actor she did not wish to challenge herself, with a smile she replied, “I haven’t got bored playing Bhabho and this season will see her play a very different avatar. As for challenges, I think as an actor doing better work from what I have done is also very fulfilling. I did get lots of new offers but I wanted to stick to this project.”

Neelu who refused to talk about Deepika Singh’s impending money from the production house, or will the new generation take up Sooraj (Anas Rashid) and Sandhya’s (Deepika) place, only stated, “Recreating the magic will definitely not an easy task but they will come with their own charm. I definitely miss Anas and Deepika, but let’s all look forward to this new story positively.”

Wish you great luck Neelu!!

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is currently been shot and the show will air sometime next month.