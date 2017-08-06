Actors are not really open to discuss sex and sexual positions forget about describing their hidden fantasies in the open. However when it came to Supermodel turned actor Sahil Salathia, things were the other way round. He was pretty candid in accepting the reality and not making any qualms about it. We wouldn't call it bold but a rather frank and fun attitude and that is surely the calling of the day. Sex is great, everyone craves for it, enjoys it and yet they are embarrassed or sheepish to discuss it in an open platform. ti is always behind closed doors, on the bed under the quilt or in rooms with the lights turned off! Why should that be the case. Ladies and gentlemen, the time is now - Lets celebrate it!

We got in touch with Sahil for a quickie, to get out some dirty secrets off his shelf.

So, brace yourselves people, it is quite a hot chat.

Go check yourself

What is your kind? Rough/ Wild/ Kinky/ Smooth?

Everything! It depends on the mood

Your favorite position

Missionary & Doggie style

Weirdest place you’ve done it?

My girlfriend’s kitchen and it was weird since her family used to live there and

they just went out.

Fantasy place where you wish to do it?

Airplane Toilets

Would you ever swing the other way?

No never! I’m pretty happy with girls.

Chocolate or Strawberry?

Chocolate

What if you were a porn star what would your name be?

Sahil or SSS

A big turn on for you

A nice butt, legs and eyes

A big turn off for you

Bad breath

Your best feature

I cannot mention that here (giggles)

Your biggest strength

Insane amount of energy and stamina (Laughs)