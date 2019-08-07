I did not have much to contribute to Nimki Mukhiya, says Indraneil Sengupta

MUMBAI: The show Nimki Mukhiya has made an audience for itself. However, the show is all set to wrap up this week. The makers will return with its second season called Nimki Vidhayak.

Bhumika and Abhishek Sharma will continue on the show, while Indraneil Sengupta, who currently plays Abhimanyu Singh, will not be seen in the second season. The actor has opted out, as he feels that there isn’t much left to explore as far as his character is concerned.

Speaking about the same, he told Times of India, “I have been a part of this show for two years and I felt that there isn’t anything more that I can add to my character creatively. Also, at this point, I would like to explore other opportunities and do different things.”