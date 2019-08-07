News

I did not have much to contribute to Nimki Mukhiya, says Indraneil Sengupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 11:31 AM

MUMBAI: The show Nimki Mukhiya has made an audience for itself. However, the show is all set to wrap up this week. The makers will return with its second season called Nimki Vidhayak.

Bhumika and Abhishek Sharma will continue on the show, while Indraneil Sengupta, who currently plays Abhimanyu Singh, will not be seen in the second season. The actor has opted out, as he feels that there isn’t much left to explore as far as his character is concerned.

Speaking about the same, he told Times of India, “I have been a part of this show for two years and I felt that there isn’t anything more that I can add to my character creatively. Also, at this point, I would like to explore other opportunities and do different things.” 

Tags > Nimki Mukhiya, Indraneil Sengupta, Abhimanyu Singh, Bhumika, Abhishek Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days