I didn’t expect Ki Kore Toke Bolbo to end so soon: Soumi Chakraborty

Actress Soumi Chakraborty says that she didn’t expect Ki Kore Toke Bolbo to end so soon!

The Colors Bangla daily, which saw Soumi playing the female lead opposite Daipayan Chakraborty, ended recently.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, the actress talked about her co-stars from the daily, her dream role, upcoming project and more. Read on-

She expressed, “We used to enjoy a lot on the sets of Ki Kore Toke Bolbo. I miss my team a lot. I didn’t expect it to end so soon.”

“Although we are still in touch over phone but I miss my co-stars like Sraboni (Banik), Zara (Parveen) and Daipayan,” she added.

So, what next?

Well, the actress has bagged a role in the upcoming Aakash Aath's Ek Masher Golpo: Anand Ashram. In the coming series, she will be seen enacting the character which was played by ace actress Moushumi Chatterjee in the film by the same name.

The actress shared, “I never thought that someday I will be playing a character which was played by Moushumi Chatterjee. I am happy to be a part of the project.”

Soumi, who was earlier part of Aakash Aath's Pandemonium, also talked about her dream roles.

She said, “I am not satisfied with my work and I want to explore more as an actor. I have some dream roles but I won’t reveal now.”

“All I can say now is I want to play a negative character. I really liked Maitrayee di’s performance in Ki Kore Toke Bolbo. She is my inspiration,” signed off the actress.

Way to go, young girl!

