I didn't accuse Mansi Srivastava for cheating on me, says Mohit Abrol

29 Jul 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Mohit Abrol, who was dating Mansi Srivastava, has cleared the confusion saying he did not post anything against her on social media.

The actor, who was last seen in Porus, has pulled down those comments and told SpotboyE.com what exactly happened. He said, “There was some confusion; my account got hacked. Now, I have pulled down all my stories. I haven't posted anything against her.”

When he was further asked as to why he has been silent on his break-up with Mansi and what was the reason behind it, he said, "Yes, we were engaged for almost two and half years but honestly, even I don't know the reason of our break-up. Mansi would be the better person to tell you as it was all decided by her that we are no more together. I got to know about it from newspaper and publications calling me for my reaction.”

