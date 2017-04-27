I do not get calls from popular Bengali film directors: Debjani Chattopadhyay

Debjani Chattopadhyay, who is currently seen in Star Jalsha's Khokababu and Zee Bangla's Jaroar Jhumko, says that she has put on a little weight to make her character look convincing in the upcoming film Durga Sohay.

About her character and the reason for putting on weight, she said, “Durga Sohay is a family drama. It has Bangaliana. It also has a thrill element which of course I am not going to disclose now. And I am playing the role of boro bou of the Basak family. She is a housewife whose life revolves around her son and husband. I feel a person who is the boro bou of an upper middle class Bonedi family of North Kolkata would not be thin or her body would be shaped. So I felt I should put on some weight to portray my role convincingly, though nobody asked me to do so. I feel after watching the film one will be able to relate to it.”

The actress said that she is thankful to Snehasish Chakraborty, who is producing both Jarowar Jhumko and Khokababu, for letting her work in the film by providing leaves.

“People from the TV industry asked me that how I managed to work in the film even after working in serials. Look, I don’t work in too many films rather I would say I do not get much film offers. So, when such an opportunity came from Arindam da (director of Durga Sohay) I couldn’t say no to it; I really wanted to work in this film. And I wanted to work with Arindam da. I am thankful to Snehasish da for the support he gave me,” she expressed.

So, does she expect to get more film offers after Durga Sohay? Prompt came the reply, “It’s not that I don’t work in films but the so called big directors of Bengali film industry do not call me. When I acted in Raj (Chakraborty)'s Le Chakka, for which I had even won a best supporting actress award, I received a lot of appreciation and people told me that now I will get many film offers but I didn’t get.”

“When small yet remarkable characters come my way, I play them. But I don’t act in a film with the expectation of getting more offers. And also I am very choosy. I do not work with anybody and everybody,” she signed off.

Also starring Dipankar De, Sohini Sarkar, Tonushree Chakraborty, Indrasish Roy and Anirban Bhattacharya, Durga Sohay will hit the screens on 28 April.

