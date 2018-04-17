I don’t have any dream role; there is no easy character: Abir Chatterjee

Kolkata: Popular Tollywood actor Abir Chatterjee, who next will be seen in Guptodhoner Sondhane, says that he has no ‘dream role’.

“I do not have any dream role as such. I am game for any role,” he said to TellyChakkar at a recent press meet.

Known for films like Byomkesh Bakshi, Badshahi Angti, Bastu Shaap, Bishorjon and many others, Abir has played variety of roles in his acting career. He has been part of different genres of movies and earned appreciation for playing his roles with élan.

Asked which role has been the toughest to portray, he said, “I think there is no easy character as when I am playing a role, it’s of a completely different personality. So, while playing the character I will have to be that person. I won’t call them toughest roles but of course, there have been some challenging characters that I have played but there is nothing to pinpoint as it is my job.”

Abir has essayed the roles of both the popular sleuths of Bengali literature including Feluda and Byomkesh Bakshi in film adaptations. Now he will be seen as a detective again in the treasure hunt film Guptodhoner Sondhane, which is the first installment of a brand new franchise being introduced by SVF.

Asked what makes the directors zero in on him for such sharp roles to which he answered with a smile, “I don’t know; only the directors can tell that. They will be able to say why they are casting me.”

In the upcoming film, he will be seen playing the character of Subarno Sen, who is more popular as Sona da. His character is a History professor from Oxford.

Abir said that Guptodhoner Sondhane has Bangaliana in every sense.

“This film is not just about treasure; it has Bengal’s history, Bengali culture…it has full on Bangaliana. The film is Bengali in every sense in the mood of adventure and treasure hunt. You get such flavour not much in Bengali films but in Bengali books. It is an adventure film, a treasure hunt film but in completely Bengali sense,” said the actor.

Also starring Arjun Chakraborty and Ishaa Saha in pivotal roles, Guptodhoner Sondhane is slated to hit the theatres on 27 April.

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favoruite film and TV actors.