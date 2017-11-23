I don’t have the urge to celebrate birthdays anymore, says Karan Patel

Chote tera birthday aaya!

Yes, this is how the TV industry is singing and wishing the ambitious actor, Karan Patel on his birthday today (23 November).

We are sure it is double whammy for Karan as along with his birthday, his show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has met with immense success on the TRP charts! It is at number four!

It definitely calls for a celebration! However, it will be a quiet birthday for Karan as the brawny actor is busy shooting.

Karan shared with TellyChakkar, “Those days have gone when celebrating birthdays were all about cutting cakes and partying. It is a quiet birthday for me and I will be busy shooting. I haven’t planned anything as I don’t have the urge to celebrate my birthday anymore.”

TellyChakkar wishes Karan a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!