Is the nation really progressing? That’s the question that comes to our mind after seeing the gorgeous fitness model, actress and an MTV India presenter, Gurbani Judge aka VJ Bani’s latest post on her Instagram handle.

We all know that Bani J is an opinionated personality and does not shy away from calling spade a spade. While this was evident through her stint in Bigg Boss 10 (Colors), the woman has proved it once again as she urged people to stop stereotyping women with a bold caption on her Instagram which read -

“I Dont Look Delicate, So Am I #NotShaadiMaterial?”

A post shared by Lady RocknRolla (@banij) on Nov 12, 2017 at 11:18pm PST

By this, Bani J went out to support the concept Star Plus has brought in the form of its upcoming show, Ikyawann

Kudos Bani J!

TellyChakkar agrees that a woman's body or the way she talks is not a subject to judgement of whether she is shaadi material or not. #NotShaadiMaterial?