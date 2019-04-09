I don’t want to be repetitive in my choice of work: Mini Mathur

MUMBAI: Boss lady Mini Mathur has her hands full. After her stellar performance in Mind the Malhotras, Mini will yet again venture into hosting with Discovery’s quiz show titled Discovery School Super League.

On being back to hosting, Mini said, 'I feel I was never really away from the entertainment industry. It is just that I’ve done pretty well in my career and would not want to be repetitive in my choice of work. I would like to explore other characters rather than taking up everything that comes my way. I’ve become selective about the projects I do. I look forward to projects that would challenge me and my limits. I’d love to be a part of projects that would not be the same without me. I want to do solid roles with a lasting impact, which can also improve my craft.'

We asked her about being a part of television shows, and she said, 'Television either offers you a teenage sort of a role or aged, simple, and mature characters. There’s nothing exciting, realistic, and relevant for me to do as of now, as I’ve had a good run already in the entertainment industry. My role in Mind the Malhotras was so well written. It was a solid one and that’s the reason I took it up. I enjoyed portraying the character.'

Talking about her comeback as a host for a quiz show, Mini said, 'I’m super excited for Discovery School Super League, as a quiz show gets everyone super energetic. I’ve been associated with quiz shows in the past and I absolutely enjoy the vibe. One needs to be on one's toes while dealing with kids. We also have to be considerate with them so that they’re comfortable.'

Mini will be reuniting with her friend and Mind the Malhotras co-star Cyrus Shahunkar in the project. Adding more on this, she said, 'Cyrus and I share a great bond, and we are extremely comfortable with each other.'

So have there been any disagreements with Cyrus? She said, 'Not at all. Disagreements would occur if there’s a lack of understanding, which is not the case here. We both would cover up for each other and save each other. There have been no disagreements until now.'

Here’s wishing Mini good luck for her upcoming projects.