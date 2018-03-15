I don’t want to ruin our friendship by getting into a relationship: Sehban on dating rumours with Jennifer

Mumbai:Rumours about actors Sehban Azim and Jennifer Winget being romantically involved have been going on for some time now. They are playing a real life couple in their show ‘Bepannaah’, however, the actors insist that they are single.

The two claim that they are just great friends, and nothing else. “I know Jennifer since the last eight years. We both are happily single and want to stay that way right now. The idea is to love yourself first and then to love anyone else. That's because if you don't love yourself you can't love anyone else also. This is the whole idea of life, and we are trying to figure that out," says Azim.

He adds that he has always respected Jennifer for who she is and what she believes in. “After knowing Jennie for so many years, I find her to be a very strong girl and I respect her for everything. As friends, we share a lot of things like taking advice from each other, fighting at times on small things. But we've always been very good friends and that’s how we want to keep it. Rather than twisting the situations for us, it’s better to stick to friendship only,” he says.

He further elaborates, “The relationship absolutely gets ruined once we turn friendship into a relationship. I’ve been into relationships before and eventually what happens is that you get too much into each other and then it spoils everything. I don’t understand relationships anymore as I have always had bad experiences. I would rather say, all the experiences have taught me a lot about life.“

Jennifer, too, claims that she is single. “I don't really plan so much in life. When anything has to happen, it will happen. As of now, I am not seeing anyone. I am very lucky for all the love I receive in my life,” she says.