I don't deserve a house in Mumbai because I'm a ‘Muslim, Bachelor and Actor’: Shireen Mirza

Mumbai: “Nah…how can this happen in Mumbai, a cosmopolitan city boasting of sub cultures! That too with Bollywood stars?” – I have heard many people pass this statement particularly when Emraan Hashmi mentioned of having difficulty in finding an apartment due to his faith.
Next example was that of veteran actress, Shabana Azmi. She too wasn’t granted accommodation just because she is a Muslim!
Not only them, there are a plethora of common men who complain of the same including actor Eijaz Khan.
We have heard of Bachelors finding it difficult to find a home due to heterogeneous reasons but how can a person be judged on the grounds of religious belief? A lot of actors come to the city of dreams to pursue their careers but along with the long wait in audition queues, there is a social stigma that they find it difficult to come to terms with.
Sharing another heart wrenching story is of Shireen Mirza (yes, a Muslim) who we love to hate as a Hindu character – Simmi in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms). We love her antics which makes the show a superhit and brings alive our hero and heroine in good light. And we are sure Shireen does not discriminate in playing characters which represent other religions.
In an Instagram post, Shireen shared how after spending eight years in Mumbai, she is denied a home. She raises a question on how can one judge her character on the basis of her profession or religion. And we are sure your hearts will melt reading her elaborate post:
I don't deserve to get a house in Mumbai because I'm M B A - MUSLIM, BACHELOR, ACTOR. This pic was taken when I came here with a dream of living in Mumbai and now After spending almost 8 years in this city this is what I get to hear.. Firstly, Yes I'm an Actor and I do not Smoke or drink and I have no criminal records. So, How can they judge my character on the basis of my profession?? Second, I'm a bachelor and when I call brokers they ask me higher rents for the flats which are available saying Pay extra or u won't get it since ur a Bachelor. My question is nuisance can be created by families too??? Third, I called up another person and they ask me wether I am a Hindu or a Muslim and reverted back with an answer that Muslims are not preferred. They also mentioned that take the flat on ur friend's name who's not a Muslim. I mean what's in a name??? There's no difference in the blood. Renting or buying a property in the city that never sleeps. Mumbai which prides itself on its cosmopolitan character is divided on basis of religion, profession and marital status?? I'm shocked to see that Mumbai which has given me so much that I don't stop praising about Mumbai by calling it Aamchi Mumbai still doesn't have a place for me and so many of us coming from out of town still struggling with identity crises. With a heavy heart and after many refusals my question is Do I belong to this city ?? #supportandshare
Shireen’s post is definitely an eye opener. At a time when we talk about modernization, equality of thought and gender, how do you react to this stigma?
