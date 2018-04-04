I don't deserve a house in Mumbai because I'm a ‘Muslim, Bachelor and Actor’: Shireen Mirza

Mumbai: “Nah…how can this happen in Mumbai, a cosmopolitan city boasting of sub cultures! That too with Bollywood stars?” – I have heard many people pass this statement particularly when Emraan Hashmi mentioned of having difficulty in finding an apartment due to his faith.

Next example was that of veteran actress, Shabana Azmi. She too wasn’t granted accommodation just because she is a Muslim!

Not only them, there are a plethora of common men who complain of the same including actor Eijaz Khan.

We have heard of Bachelors finding it difficult to find a home due to heterogeneous reasons but how can a person be judged on the grounds of religious belief? A lot of actors come to the city of dreams to pursue their careers but along with the long wait in audition queues, there is a social stigma that they find it difficult to come to terms with.

Sharing another heart wrenching story is of Shireen Mirza (yes, a Muslim) who we love to hate as a Hindu character – Simmi in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms). We love her antics which makes the show a superhit and brings alive our hero and heroine in good light. And we are sure Shireen does not discriminate in playing characters which represent other religions.

In an Instagram post, Shireen shared how after spending eight years in Mumbai, she is denied a home. She raises a question on how can one judge her character on the basis of her profession or religion. And we are sure your hearts will melt reading her elaborate post:

Take a look below:

Shireen’s post is definitely an eye opener. At a time when we talk about modernization, equality of thought and gender, how do you react to this stigma?