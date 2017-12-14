Hot Downloads

News

I don't go to salons, like to groom myself at home: Meera Deosthale

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2017 02:02 PM

Actress Meera Deosthale says she likes to groom herself at home without being assisted by others at a salon.

She is currently enjoying fans' love and appreciation for portraying Chakor in Udann.

Asked what are the five things that the audience doesn't know about her, Meera told IANS: "I have learnt Bollywood dancing from choreographer Saroj Khan. I have learnt acting from Roshan Taneja School of Acting. I don't go to salons. I do my grooming at home by myself."

"I am a foodie. My favourite is the chocoholic cake from Theobroma. I like to read a lot of books," she added.

She joined the TV industry in 2014. On her acting journey, she said: "My journey has been wonderful. I have been constantly working since the time I joined the industry. I have never been on a break. As a person, I have grown a lot. As an actor, I have learnt a lot in these three years."

She is now aiming to do different roles. 

Before she joined showbiz, she was a basketball player. So, what pulled her towards acting?

"I played basketball as a hobby. I was pretty much inclined towards the cultural side like dancing, music and drama. One day, I asked my mother if I could get into this industry and then I flew to Mumbai," said the Sasural Simar Ka actress.





Tags > Meera Deosthale, Colors tv, Udann, salon, Chocoholic Cake, Bollywood Dancing, Sasural Simar Ka,

