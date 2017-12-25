I don’t have a TV set at home, says Ishqbaaaz actor Naved Aslam

After Naved Aslam’s stint on the Star Plus show, Ishqbaaaz, he went on to explore the mythological space with Suryaputra Karn on Sony TV. And now, the artist will explore his talent in the digital space with Smoke.

Naved, who is in Goa on a short break currently, got chatty with us about his professional and personal interests.

He said, “I am in Goa for the Serendipity Arts Festival. After my stint on TV, I was approached for a few projects but nothing excited me until I was offered Smoke. You’d be surprised to know that I do not possess a television set. I do not watch TV. I am an avid reader and follow world music. Today, people have forgotten the importance of meaningful conversations. Especially the youth, they do not have a point of view, nor do they debate or converse on significant things. I have been called to various universities to teach and hold workshops and the one thing I teach them is to have a point of view. “

A lot of actors take inspiration from characters by watching people act. So how does Naved draw inspiration?

He averred, “Well, I watch films in cinema halls. Look what is most important for a person to grow is to have interest. I may not know digital art but the very fact that I am interested in the subject, my want to know and learn more is what I am getting at. And this cannot happen by whiling away time. In fact, I want to place a basket at the door of my house and anyone who wants to meet me will have to leave their phones outside as we cannot have a conversation with the digital gadget in their hand.

Talking about films and TV, I firmly believe that we actors work on the Hindi medium so the command over this language should be mastered. A lot of actors build six pack abs and focus their energies on looking good but is that enough and an immense priority?

The first time we are called for auditions, the casting director sees if the face fits into the character requirement and then we are given a short script to see how well we can grasp the character. Two things are essential when you are into performing arts – understanding the craft well which comes through the process of learning. The second most important things is the sensibility of the art – how to you put to use your personality to add a personal touch and charm to your character.“

