I don't mind playing the role of a grandmother: Niyati Joshi on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata

MUMBAI: Niyati Joshi, who is known for shows like Saat Phere and Kumkum: Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, recently joined the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. The actress says that she doesn’t mind playing the role of a grandmother.

One of the most popular and long-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, recently saw Parul Chauhan leave the show. The actress was playing the role of Swarna Geonka. She quit the show as she was not comfortable playing the role of a grandmother.

Niyati has been roped in to replace Parul in the show.

In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, Niyati confirmed her entry and said, “Yes, I will be playing the role of Swarna on Yeh Rishta... I am very happy to be part of this show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on-air since last 10 years and to be a part of the show is like a very big move for me. I know what I am getting into because I am replacing someone and it is not going to be an easy task. But, I am hopeful that the audience will accept me."

Speaking about playing a grandmother onscreen, the actress said to the daily, “I don't mind playing the role of a grandmother. I am pretty cool with the idea as I have seen the show and the role of Swarna is not shown old with grey hair and big glasses. I don't mind playing a grandmother on-screen."