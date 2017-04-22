I don't promote dating apps: Nehha Pendse

Actress Nehha Pendse, who is currently seen as Sanjana in TV show "May I Come in Madam", says she is not fond of dating apps and feels it is a waste of time.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Sanjana will be seen going on a blind date with Saajan (Sandeep Anand), who will disguise himself and try to fool her through a fake dating app.

"I don't promote dating apps. I genuinely don't like to surf matches on such dating apps. I feel it is a waste of time," Nehha said in a statement.

"My belief is to know people personally. This increases your bond with them and only at that time you come to know if a person is a match for you or no," she added.

"May I Come in Madam", aired on Life OK, also features Sapna Sikarwar and Anup Upadhyay.

(Source: IANS)