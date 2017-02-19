I don't take praises seriously: Sachin Tyagi

Talented actor Sachin Tyagi, who is currently seen as Kartik’s (Mohsin Khan) father in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut Productions), recently turned singer for a sequence for the show.

According to the sequence, he had to convey his love for Kartik by singing Papa Kehte Hain, while drunk. Sachin's rendition has sure fetched him fame. Talking about it, he said, “I don’t think that it would be fair for anyone else to do the dubbing for me because I can sing. It was not just the song...through that song, I was trying to convey the sorrow, pain and love that I have for my son. The divide between us has caused so much of pain in me that it was essential for me to sing the song and convey the emotions.”

We also asked him if he played the guitar too, he told us, “I can play a little bit of it but I did not because somehow the sequence did not allow.”

He added, “I don’t really take praises very seriously because it takes a lot of guts for people to come to you and say that you were bad. No one has ever said that to me but it’s not practically possible that I haven’t done something bad in my career. I am sure that I must have done a bad job but people never say that."

He continued, "My director and everyone appreciated me and I did not know why they were clapping! They liked the way I did the sequence. I performed with all my heart and I didn’t even realise what I had done until I saw and found that it was not so bad."

When we asked him to share about his overall experience with the show so far, he shared, “Rajan Shahi (producer) is someone who gives you so much of respect, love and care that when you walk on the sets, you have added responsibility to contribute and maintain the harmony of love, respect and courtesy that you are getting. There is a feeling of excitement when you walk in because you know that people are going to respect you and be nice to you. I really look forward to coming here and there is a feeling of fulfilment when I leave from the sets. Words can’t describe a man like Rajan Shahi. He also praised the performance and I said that was the best compliment that I had ever received in my life.”

Keep up the good work, Sachin.