Pehredaar Piya Ki was pulled off-air because of the audience's down-vote and one of the contributors of indirectly influencing fans to lash out on the show was Karan Wahi, who posted a strong opinion on the shows downright ridiculous concept.

After the entire controversy, we at TellyChakkar were made to believe that Producer, Sumeet Mittal would issue a legal notice against him. At the press launch yesterday, when he was probed on the same, Sumeet stated, “The issue ends for me. I have instructed my legal team and they will take the formality forward if they feel the need to do so. My job is to create and I do not have time to focus on controversies. I have never insisted my team to do anything wrong and nor have I encouraged an unnecessary hassle.

We do not have time for such stupid things.

So if my team feels it is worth pushing a legal notice to Karan Wahi, they will. I do not get into the nitty-gritties.

Karan Wahi is an industry face, so of course, whether good or bad, right or wrong, his comments are going to create an impact in some way. But if you ask me, I do not think he is such a big personality. He is not a big actor or a celebrated name.”

Looks like the producer is in no mood to let bygones be bygones!