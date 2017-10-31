The entertainment Industry had already shown us the dark side of by giving us glimpses into the practices of casting couch or Nepotism. Now, television actress Additi Gupta reveals how the small screen artists are fall prey to 'Type-casting'

Additi Gupta who has been seen playing grey characters one after the other in Qabool Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishqbaaaz feels, in Indian entertainment industry, the artists are categorised and typecast with the same roles over a period of time and are not permitted to experiment.

"Sometimes experimenting for an artist goes wrong. The entertainment industry is growing but the mind engaged into it is yet to be developed. For instance, in casting they approach an artist for playing similar roles they have played in their previous shows. I feel taking up Qabool hai would be experimenting and playing negative character for which I was appreciated a lot. however, in my next two shows, I was asked to play a similar role and now, people approach me for only playing the grey characters. I don't want to be victim of type casting," said Additi who debuted with telly series Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil playing the protogonist Heer.

(Also Read: Being in TV industry is constant struggle: Additi Gupta)

She further adds in her statement, " I dont want to limit myself to only grey roles as I'm open for both good and bad charecters. I am lucky to be appreciated for playing both the roles be it of a protagonist or an antagonist."

TellyChakkar wishes Additi all the very best for all her future endeavours.