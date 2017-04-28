I don't want to ever leave the Nach Baliye stage: Monalisa

It’s the fifth week for Star Plus’ ‘Nach Baliye’ season 8 (BBC) and the competition is getting thicker, don’t you think?

TellyChakkar.com spoke to Bhojpuri diva Monalisa who is competing along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

“It has been amazing to be a part of Nach Baliye 8. I don’t want to ever leave that stage,” says Monalisa.

Upon being asked who she feels her biggest competition in the show is, she quickly responds, “I don’t take anyone as a competition. Everyone is great. And I don’t think I have to be better than anyone on stage. I am a dancer by heart and soul, and that makes me give my best.”

On this week’s performances that they shot a couple of days back (25 April), Monalisa and Vikrant performed on the song ‘Move Your Lakk’ from Sonakshi Sinha’s latest release ‘Noor’. “We were so excited about performing on Sonakshi’s song but sadly she wasn’t present, and by the time we came to know, it was too late to make any variation,” avers Monalisa.

“Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were so energetic; we also had a fun competition wherein Arjun and Vikrant had to translate Hindi words into Bhojpuri. They both also danced to my popular song ‘Lolipop Lagelu’. It was very enjoyable,” she shares talking about the special guest on Nach Baliye.

With three eliminations till now, the recent couple to leave the show being Pritam and Amanjot, we are left with seven couples – Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim, Bharti Singh & Hrahs Limbachiyaa, Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya, Abigail Pande & Sanam Johar, Monalisa & Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal and Aashka Goradia & Brent Goble.

