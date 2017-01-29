I enjoy hosting with Chang: Raghav Juyal

Young enthusiast Raghav Juyal is a power house of talent. Be it dancing, choreographing, hosting or acting; Raghav has entertained the audience by every means he can be best at.

After hosting Dance Plus 2, Raghav is back as a host for Colors’ upcoming singing reality show Rising Star (Optimystix). He will be hosting the show along with Meiyang Chang and he is all set to raise the fun quotient of with his sense of humor.

Raghav has been hosting TV reality shows for quite some time. In a candid conversation with Raghav, we asked him about his inclination towards hosting over dancing. He commented, “It’s natural and I like it. I am real and this is a reality show; it’s a good feeling to know that it’s a live show where I will be getting an opportunity to do whatever I wish to do as they won’t be able to edit.”

“I am very excited about the show as it’s a singing reality series and I will get to listen to a lot of good soulful songs,” he added.

We also asked Raghav about his bonding with his co-host Chang. He said, “Our bonding is very good. Main toh raita faila doonga and he is the one who will handle me. I am enjoying hosting with him. We live in the same building and we have even planned to go for cycling together and very soon I will take him for trekking too.”

Good luck, Raghav.