I enjoy playing negative roles: Smriti Khanna

Smriti Khanna, currently adding high voltage drama as Malaika to the ongoing tracks of Colors’ popular show Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki on Colors, is enjoying playing her role to the core.

Though the actress receives many hate mails, she doesn’t get affected and continues to do justice to her character.

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, the pretty actress shares her feeling about essaying a negative role and about her life on the sets with her co-star buddies.

Read on:

Talking about her stint as Malaika on the show and being hated by the fans, she tells us, “It’s just acting, so basically it’s not something to do with the person that I am in real life. It’s the kind of script that I get according to which I have to act and I enjoy doing it but there are times when loyal fans of the show get too personal and don’t understand the difference between reel and real. I get hate mails from them and sometimes it’s really funny and I ignore it but sometimes it affects me. I feel that I am doing a good job that’s why people are disliking me. I enjoy playing negative roles. I enjoy doing whatever I am doing but it doesn't mean that I won’t like to play a positive role or a protagonist.”

“I get equal space as Malaika and I have to think like the character and react like her. Malaika has entered the family to take revenge from Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) as he couldn’t marry her due to his connection with Tanuja (Kratika Sengar Dheer) and the reincarnation drama, which is the soul of the show. We are just characters who are adding flavours to the plot,” she adds.

Talking about the lovely bond she shares with her co-actors on sets, she reveals, “It’s been so good so far and I am enjoying a lot with the team. I have made good friends on the sets. It’s the festive season, so we are having lots of get-togethers and parties. Kratika (Sengar Dheer) and I also get along very well. We are Cancerians and gel perfectly. I was new as I joined the show late but I bonded with everyone so well. We meet outside, we celebrate birthdays on the sets and we have even celebrated Christmas by getting gifts for one another. We are planning to meet for a Christmas dinner soon.”

Lastly, Smriti has a message to her fans. She says, “I love those who love me and also those who don't as they motivate me. I try to read and respond to every comment. People who don’t like my acting, I want to tell them that I am constantly trying to improve. We all are learners who will never stop learning. We are trying to deliver our best."

Keep up the good work, Smriti.