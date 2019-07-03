I enjoy spending time in kitchen: Rishina Kandhari

MUMBAI: "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein" actress Rishina Kandhari says she enjoys spending time in the kitchen cooking and baking.

The team of Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming show, "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein", shot for its second promo recently. In the promo, the whole family and people from the neighbourhood get-together to celebrate Yogi's (actor Mudit Nayar) birthday.

To make this celebration an interesting one, Rishina took over the kitchen and wore the chef's hat. The actress, who is playing the role of Yogi's elder sister-in-law in the show, baked muffins for everyone on the set.

"Cooking is one of my hobbies and I enjoy spending time in the kitchen cooking and baking. I usually experiment with different cuisines and try to make up some new dish," Rishina said in a statement.

"While we were in a mood for celebration, I proposed to bake muffins for Yogi's birthday celebration. I woke up quite early in the morning to bake the dessert which had the least amount of calories and was actually quite healthy. The ingredients used were all natural sweeteners and I made sure that my muffins were yummy yet healthy," she added.

(Source: IANS)