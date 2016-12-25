I feel lucky and glad for the roles I have got to play: Sonal Vengurlekar

The pretty and talented Sonal Vengurlekar, who has won audience’s heart by essaying the role of Survi on Zee TV’s popular show Yeh Vaada Raha (Trishulla Productions), is now seen playing Khushi on the show.

The show has recently witnessed some major changes introducing a leap in its track and roping in new entrants and marking exits of the former cast and characters. Sonal, who used to play Survi, is now playing Khushi who is Survi’s daughter. In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sonal shares her experience about her new role and much more. Read on to know what she shared with us –

“It’s been a very nice experience essaying the new role so far. I have got something different to play unlike other serials where an actress starts from a young character to an old one. I feel very lucky that I got to play a mature character of a mother first and now I am playing a college going teenage girl. I am very glad.”

“There is not much difference between Survi and Khushi. The only difference that lies here is their age difference. Khushi is not mature, she is a teenage girl. The story of their life is almost the same. Even Survi didn’t have her mom just like Khushi,” added Sonal.

So, does she miss playing Survi? She replied, “I miss playing Survi a lot. She was a very simple girl. I have been playing Survi for the last one year. When you are used to playing one character, it becomes difficult for you to get into another one.”

We asked Sonal about her experience working with her new co-star Zain Imam. She shared with us, “It’s good working with him. We have become quite good friends. We have our lunch together with our director during the break time. We give each other our feedback where any improvement is required. We crack jokes and do lots of masti on sets. We just hope that the audience likes the pairing of Khushi and Abeer just the way they liked the pairing of Kartik and Survi. We are hoping that this track will work well too.”

We also asked Sonal whether she is following her beau Sumit Bhardwaj’s show Beyhadh and if he is following Yeh Vaada Raha. She told us, “Yes, I follow his show regularly and even he follows mine. I have seen him act from Shastri Sisters days. Initially, he used to get bit nervous in front of the camera, but now he has grown a lot as and I am very happy for him.”

While there’s a lot of telly town couples taking their relationship to the next level by tying the knot, Sonal and Sumit think otherwise. She quipped, “There’s a lot of time for us to get married.”

Keep up the good work Sonal.