I feel weird to see myself on TV: Sakshi Tanwar

MUMBAI: She’s been a household name for all years! With great acting acumen, graceful screen presence, and relentless hard work, Sakshi Tanwar has ruled the hearts of viewers.



The actress came into the spotlight with her role of Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She is also recalled for the character of Priya Kapoor opposite Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.



Ram and Sakshi, who are known to be one of TV’s of favourite couples, are returning with ALTBalaji's web-series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat Season 3.



In a chat with TellyChakkar, Sakshi spoke in brief about the new season, working with Ram, and more.



She shared, 'This season is very different from the other two seasons. This time, viewers will witness more of hatred from Karan (Ram) towards me. Viewers will know what happened five years ago because of which the definition of love changed.'



When asked how much she enjoys working with Ram, she said, 'Well, it is always fans who demand to see both of us together. Since Ram is occupied with movies, so doing a full-fledged show wouldn’t be possible. Whereas in web space, the episodes are limited and you are not committed to projects for a longer period. It is always fun working with Ram. There is mutual respect for each other. Though we both are poles apart in reality, our understanding towards work is similar. Even if we won’t rehearse our scene together, we still understand it mutually.'



Talking about the similarities between her and her character in the series, she shared, 'They both are head strong and stand for their rights. We are no non-sense persons.'



When asked if she likes to add her inputs in each scene or work according to scene demands and if manages to watch her own shows, she replied, 'Usually, you have narration before every scene, and if anything is conveying a wrong message to viewers, Ram and I both share our concern. Also, I don’t watch television much. Earlier, when my shows were on and I used to return home, I used to feel odd. And I end up thinking I wish I had reacted another way in this scene. So I believe the director is the best person to decide what is right and what is wrong.'



Lastly, when asked if one can look forward to see her back on the small screen, she replied, 'Daily soaps are not possible. During our time, shows used to air four days in a week and shoot for around 20 days in month. And now, shows air six days in a week and shoot happens the entire month. Now, I don’t see myself shooting twelve hours in a day. I don’t mind being part of finite series and a cameo that is really appealing.'