I felt nice when everyone appreciated the whipping scene: Vijayendra Kumeria

Colors’ daily drama Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) never fails to surprise the audience with some unpredictable twists and turns.

In the ongoing episodes of the series, the viewers have seen how Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) has turned out to be a Imli's slave (Vidhi Pandya) and Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla) while Chakor (Meera Deosthale) is putting in a lot of efforts to let Suraj recall his past.

TellyChakkar has learnt that in the upcoming episodes of the series, Suraj will have to bear a tough punishment from Imli and Ranvijay for not completing the task given by them. He will be asked to whip himself and Suraj will be seen undergoing through this painful punishment.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Vijayendra shared his experience of shooting for this particular sequence and he told us, “I was shooting for this sequence bare body. I got hurt little bit while performing the scene but it was nothing major. I had to be careful while doing it because in the scene, Chakor comes from behind to stop Suraj so I had to make sure that she doesn’t get hurt.”

“It was a different scene and it was a good experience doing it. I felt really nice when everyone on set told that the scene has come out really well,” added Vijayendra.

Keep up the good work Vijayendra.