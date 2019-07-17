I found the ex-factor twist very interesting: Urvashi Dholakia on Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry by working in various projects. Now, she is set to be seen in Nach Baliye 9 and she is working hard for the same.

The actress has already captivated her audience with the stunning promos which have already created enough buzz around the new season of the popular dance reality show. The ex Bigg Boss contestant is leaving no stone unturned to improve her dancing skills. Talking about the same, Urvashi said to the media, "Initially I thought dance is going to be a cakewalk for me. Once I actually started dancing, I realized I don't even know the D of Dancing. Now I am giving my level best to ace it and I am improving in it by the day and I am sure I will be able to win your hearts with my dance.”

When asked about the thing which drove her towards choosing Nach Baliye, the actress said, “I found the ex-factor twist very interesting and I also thought a lot over it and took my own time and after that I was determined enough to be a part of Nach Baliye.”