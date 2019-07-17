News

I found the ex-factor twist very interesting: Urvashi Dholakia on Nach Baliye 9

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry by working in various projects. Now, she is set to be seen in Nach Baliye 9 and she is working hard for the same.

The actress has already captivated her audience with the stunning promos which have already created enough buzz around the new season of the popular dance reality show. The ex Bigg Boss contestant is leaving no stone unturned to improve her dancing skills. Talking about the same, Urvashi said to the media, "Initially I thought dance is going to be a cakewalk for me. Once I actually started dancing, I realized I don't even know the D of Dancing. Now I am giving my level best to ace it and I am improving in it by the day and I am sure I will be able to win your hearts with my dance.”

When asked about the thing which drove her towards choosing Nach Baliye, the actress said, “I found the ex-factor twist very interesting and I also thought a lot over it and took my own time and after that I was determined enough to be a part of Nach Baliye.”

Nach Baliye 9 has an exciting format. This year both real life couples and exes will be battling out for the trophy. Produced by Salman Khan, the show is all set to go on air from 19 July.

Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Urvashi Dholakia, Star Plus, ex-factor twist, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

past seven days