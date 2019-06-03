I gave my nod without any second thought: Dipika Kakar on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most popular and loved television stars. She rose to fame with her performance in the show, Sasural Simar Ka. Her new show is Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She recently revealed why she took up the project without thinking twice.

The actress, who is the winner of Bigg Boss 12, will be seen in the role of Sonakshi who is also a TV actress.

Speaking about the reason that made her give her nod to the show, Dipika told Mumbai Mirror, “She clicked with me the instant Sandiip gave me a narration. Sonakshi was easy to connect to since I am a TV actress myself and I gave my nod without any second thought. Of course, I’ve had to lose a lot of weight because Sonakshi needs to look fit and fresh.”

The show will star Dipika opposite Karan V Grover, who is playing the role of a serious and committed surgeon. Fans were eagerly waiting for the promo, which features none other than Saif Ali Khan. In the promo, the Bollywood star can be seen introducing an actress and a doctor who are different, yet their paths cross.

Check out the trailer here.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will go on air on 17 June 2019.