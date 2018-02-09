I get to learn a lot from Ashish Sharma: Mukesh Rishi

Mumbai: Actor Mukesh Rishi, who is seen as Kallari in "Prithvi Vallabh", says he loves to spend time with his co-stars, especially Ashish Sharma.



"Ashish holds a very calm and composed personality and I love this trait about him. He gives me a very brotherly feeling and there are so many things I get to learn from him when we are shooting. From Ashish, I learnt the art of continuing a scene without calling for cuts," Mukesh said in a statement.



"While shooting for Bollywood or for south movies, whenever we slip up with dialogues, we cut the scene and restart again but one day while shooting with Ashish, I figured that he continued reciting his dialogues in spite of going wrong and I think that was brilliant."



Asked about the atmosphere while shooting, the actor said: "Nowadays, vanity vans have replaced people but on our set, we ensure everyone mingles together and we also share our lunch. Ashish gets a lot of home cooked food and we all then decided who will get what food. This is one of the best practices wherein we all come together and enjoy the hours spent on set."

