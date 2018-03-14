I got to learn a lot while working in Srijit Mukherji’s Uma: Pritam Das

Kolkata: Actor Pritam Das, who so far has mainly played supporting roles in Bengali television serials, likes to take small steps.

Currently, he is seen in Aakash Aath's Ek Masher Sahityo- Nyaydanda. Recently, he acted in a short film titled First Date. Directed by Sahin Akhter,First Date features him as the male lead. The film is available on YouTube.

Pritam has acted in quite a few soaps like Protidan, Radha and Kajalata. The shows in which he worked saw him essaying supporting roles, mainly as hero’s best friend.

When TellyChakkar asked if he ever wished to play lead roles, he said, “One needs luck also to bag a lead role. May be I have not been that lucky so far…”

So, does he feel that short films are giving actors like him to portray lead roles, we asked to which he replied, “Of course. It is better to climb the stairs instead of jumping to reach the top because in case I fall down the injury won’t be too deep. That’s why when I got the opportunity to play the lead in the short film, I went ahead.”

“While working in Srijit Mukherji’s Uma, I got to learn a lot from him as well as the big actors who are part of this film. I tried to apply that learning in Sahin Akhter’s short film,” he added.

Pritam, who studied engineering and did not take up a job that he had landed in Ghaziabad as he wanted to pursue a career in acting, will be seen in the role of a Muslim boy in Uma. His character name is Azad, who is in love with a Hindu girl. Uma is his first film.

