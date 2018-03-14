Home > Tv > Tv News
News

I got to learn a lot while working in Srijit Mukherji’s Uma: Pritam Das

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2018 07:36 PM

Kolkata: Actor Pritam Das, who so far has mainly played supporting roles in Bengali television serials, likes to take small steps.

Currently, he is seen in Aakash Aath's Ek Masher Sahityo- Nyaydanda. Recently, he acted in a short film titled First Date. Directed by Sahin Akhter,First Date features him as the male lead. The film is available on YouTube. 

Pritam has acted in quite a few soaps like Protidan, Radha and Kajalata. The shows in which he worked saw him essaying supporting roles, mainly as hero’s best friend.

When TellyChakkar asked if he ever wished to play lead roles, he said, “One needs luck also to bag a lead role. May be I have not been that lucky so far…”

So, does he feel that short films are giving actors like him to portray lead roles, we asked to which he replied, “Of course. It is better to climb the stairs instead of jumping to reach the top because in case I fall down the injury won’t be too deep. That’s why when I got the opportunity to play the lead in the short film, I went ahead.”  

What do you think of Pritam Das?

 

“While working in Srijit Mukherji’s Uma, I got to learn a lot from him as well as the big actors who are part of this film. I tried to apply that learning in Sahin Akhter’s short film,” he added.

Pritam, who studied engineering and did not take up a job that he had landed in Ghaziabad as he wanted to pursue a career in acting, will be seen in the role of a Muslim boy in Uma. His character name is Azad, who is in love with a Hindu girl. Uma is his first film.

Best wishes for your future endevours, Pritam!

Stay hooked to this space for more updates from the world of television and films.

Tags > Pritam Das, Sahin Akhter, Srijit Mukherji, Ek Masher Sahityo- Nyaydanda, Protidan, Radha, Kajalata,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Zee TV's DID Li'l Masters

Launch of Zee TV's DID Li'l Masters
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aalesha
Aalesha
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days