I had to work on my mannerisms and diction for Bahu Begun: Arjit Taneja

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bahu Begum has just been launched, but it has already managed to gain immense love and appreciation from the audience.



The show highlights that love and friendship are the most cherished relationships, but have you ever wondered what happens when you are obligated to choose between the two most prized possessions of your life? It traces the journey of three individuals (Azaan, Shayra, and Noor), who are entangled in a web of love, revenge, and penance. Destiny forces them to stay together in holy matrimony.



One decision of Azaan wreaks havoc and turn their lives upside down. Produced by LSD Films, the show features Arjit Taneja as Azaan Ali Khan, Sameeksha Jaiswal as Noor, Diana Khan as Shayra Anwar, and Simone Singh as Begum Raziya.



Since the show revolves around Azaan as the primary character, we got in touch with Arjit, who mentioned that the show has been a learning experience for him.



He said, 'I feel elated to be a part of a show that exhibits a culture that is so enigmatic and royal. This role certainly has been a learning experience. I also had to work on my mannerisms and diction for accuracy. Azaan’s character endures a deep wound of abandonment and rejection, and that will lead him to make a decision that will turn his life upside down.'



Arjit has been seen on V The Serial on Channel V as well as MTV Splitsvilla Season 6. He also played an arrogant businessman named Vivaan Kapoor in Zee TV’s Kaleerein.



Good luck on your new show, Arjit!