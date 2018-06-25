I hate domestic violence but as an actor I have to perform certain scenes : Ayyaz Ahmed

MUMBAI: Actor Actor Ayyaz Ahmad who is currently being seen as Bhaiju in &TV's Agnihera feels that as an actor, he has to perform certain scenes but as an individual he is completely against it.

Recently there was a scene when his character Bhaiju slapped his on-screen wife Srishti aka Simraan Kaur during their wedding night.

Speaking on that Ayyaz says,"I am happy that recently a track which had a lot of dramatic sequences charged with good dialogues generated a good ratings in favour of the show. I am thankful to the writers who are writing such great dramatic lines with lots of twist and turns. Because of that, the audience also has lot of curiosity in the storyline. A couple of months back, my character Bhaiju got slapped by Srishti and after that he pretended to be a good boy and eventually got married to Srishti. Now he will take revenge and slapping her was the first step towards that."

Ayaaz also adds,"I hate domestic violence but as an actor I have to perform certain scenes. As an individual, I feel no gentleman will hurt his wife physically or mentally. The sad fact is that most of the time, the incident never even reaches the police. Domestic violence exists in every corner of the society and I strongly condemn that."