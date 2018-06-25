Home > Tv > Tv News
News

I hate domestic violence but as an actor I have to perform certain scenes : Ayyaz Ahmed

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jun 2018 03:41 PM
MUMBAI: Actor Ayyaz Ahmad who is currently being seen as Bhaiju in &TV's Agnihera feels that as an actor, he has to perform certain scenes but as an individual he is completely against it.
 
Recently there was a scene when his character Bhaiju slapped his on-screen wife Srishti aka Simraan Kaur during their wedding night. 
 
Speaking on that Ayyaz says,"I am happy that recently a track which had a lot of dramatic sequences charged with good dialogues generated a good ratings in favour of the show. I am thankful to the writers who are writing such great dramatic lines with lots of twist and turns. Because of that, the audience also has lot of curiosity in the storyline. A couple of months back, my character Bhaiju got slapped by Srishti and after that he pretended to be a good boy and eventually got married to Srishti. Now he will take revenge and slapping her was the first step towards that." 

 
 
Ayaaz also adds,"I hate domestic violence but as an actor I have to perform certain scenes. As an individual, I feel no gentleman will hurt his wife physically or mentally. The sad fact is that most of the time, the incident never even reaches the police. Domestic violence exists in every corner of the society and I strongly condemn that."
Tags > Ayyaz Ahmad, Agnihera, &TV, domestic violence, Tellychakkar.com, Simraan Kaur,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Star Plus' actresses Dipika Kakar and Parul...

Star Plus' actresses Dipika Kakar and Parul Chauhan promote Sabse Smart Kaun
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma

poll

Which married couple is your favourite?

Abhinav, Rubina, Shakti, Neha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which actress looked ravishing on the Red Carpet?

Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days