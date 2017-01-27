I have become immune to controversies: Rashami Desai

Pretty and talented Rashami Desai, who has left the audience in awe of her acting skills (be it on the small screen or the big screen), is now all set to be seen in a fiction daily soon.

Rashami, who has earlier acted in popular shows like Uttaran, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and many others, will now enact a key role on Colors’ upcoming daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions), that of Shorvori, a Bengali girl.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Rashami opens up about her role and link ups with co-stars. Read on –

Revealing more about her role, she tells us, “Shorvori is very simple, soft and calm by nature. She is someone who doesn’t have high desires. Whatever she gets, she tries to improve in that. Her husband is her life and she loves him immensely. She feels happy in his happiness and becomes sad when he feels low. This character is quite different from Tapasya in Uttaran. She doesn’t speak much and can’t express her feelings. She expresses her feelings with her gestures.”

“I have done a lot of homework to play this role. We get a narration every week and we have done a lot of workshops. It’s a different kind of experience for me to work with Shashi Sumeet Productions,” she adds.

We also ask Rashami about the buzz that the story of the show is based on the movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. She reacts, “A lot of screenplay has already been made before our show is on-air. You will get to know the story only when you start watching it from day one. So, you have to wait and watch.”

Post her separation from Nandish Sandhu, Rashami has been linked up with her co-star Laksh from her previous show Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and now her affair rumours with Sidharth Shukla (part of Dil Se) has also caught wind. “I don’t react to it now; I laugh at it. I have gone through many problems. Media has supported me in all my good and bad things. I have almost become immune to such rumours. When I don’t say anything for the good things then I won’t say anything for bad things too. I just smile and walk ahead. People, who know me, are well aware of the truth. I don’t have to go and tell people so, whatever people wish to think, they can. As an actress, I just do my best on-screen and that’s what I like. Such things don’t matter to me.”

We wish you good luck, Rashami.