I have been victim of casting couch: Semal Bhatt

MUMBAI: Semal Bhatt, known for television shows like Balika Vadhu, Krishan Kanhiya and Neeli Chatri Wale, says he is keen on playing challenging roles. He also opened up on casting couch.

"I always want to do challenging roles so that my presence on the screen can be noticed and people start identifying me from my character name in my real life too. I am still waiting to get that opportunity. And I believe my hard work will help me to get it," Semal said in his statement.

Talking about casting couch, he opened up and said, "Yes, I have been victim of casting couch. But yes it was all about individual choice. People don’t rape here. I do have my own bad experiences with casting directors. I was eventually asked to sleep with a man. But I didn't choose that door. He offered me a role in return. I said no and I went away. I really don’t want to name anyone."

Semal, who is also credited as a singer, is now busy with short films and live performance at events and functions.

"My four short films won Dada Saheb Phalke awards in which we have worked for the back ground music and another one got nominated for Filmfare awards in which I gave music as well as acted in it," he concluded.

Semal is known for Bollywood movie Pela Adhi Akshar.