I have immense respect for Ekta Kapoor: Kavach 2 actress Deepika Singh

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh, who is returning to the television screens with Kawach 2, says that she has immense respect for Ekta Kapoor and always wanted to work with her production house, Balaji Telefilms.

The actress was on a maternity break after Diya Aur Bati Hum went off-air. She is returning to TV screens with Ekta’s Kavach 2. She is collaborating with Ekta for the first time.

Deepika said to SpotboyE.com, "I am very excited for Kawach 2 as I am already in love with the concept. Also, I have immense respect for Ekta Kapoor and always wanted to work with her production house which is finally happening now and I cannot be happier.”

“But I will definitely not call this show as my comeback as recently my web series Halala streamed on Ullu App and managed to get a good response,” she added.

Interestingly, in Diya Aur Bati Hum, she played the character of IPS Sandhya Rathi and in Kawach 2 also her name is Sandhya.

Speaking about the same, she said to the portal, “It's just a coincidence. When I auditioned for the show, the name was already decided along with the concept.”

“I guess the Universe conspired so that I get the same amount of love and support from my fans yet again. I hope and pray that the show gets immense love and acceptance,” she added.

