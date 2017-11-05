I have learnt a lot from my short stay in the Bigg Boss house, says Dhinchak Pooja

It’s a dhinchak wrap for viral sensation Pooja Jain, as she bids adieu to the Bigg Boss House! The week gone by was full of surprises as a staggering 9 people were nominated for eviction. While Shilpa, Hiten and Hina remained in the safe zone, it was between Sabyasachi and Pooja to say their goodbyes to everyone in the house. Amidst confusion and chaos, Salman revealed that Pooja would be walking out of the house and going back to her regular life in New Delhi.

Pooja Jain, or Dhinchak Pooja as she is popularly known as entered the house with much sensationalism and fanfare. Pooja managed to make numerous heads turn and jaws drop with her entry in the house; but eventually stayed true to her down-to-earth silent self. During the 2 weeks, Bigg Boss mandated her to create a new song based on her experience in the house. A quirky video featuring all contestants soon went viral online and become a new tune for everyone to follow. She formed a close association with fellow rapper Akash Dadlani, to the point that Salman Khan tagged them as ‘Rap Ne Bana Di Jodi!’ In her short stay, Pooja did not ruffle any feathers and was in everyone’s good books.

After being evicted from the house, Pooja said, “My stay in the Bigg Boss house was short and sweet. I have been part of situations I would not normally come across and hence, have learnt a lot. It was a memorable experience for me.”

Pooja Jain hails from New Delhi and entered the house with an aim of letting her followers see her real persona. She is known for creating viral videos like ‘Selfie Meine Le Li Aaj’ and ‘Dillon Ka Shooter’ and now plans to release 3 more songs that she conceptualized while in the Bigg Boss House.