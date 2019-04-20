I have moved on from my past and am looking forward to a new day: Arbaaz Khan

Actor–director–producer Arbaaz Khan, who is currently hosting celebrity chat show Pinch, made his digital debut with dark mystery drama Poison on ZEE5. The eleven-episode Poison will feature Arbaaz in an interesting role.

At the launch of the series, Arbaaz spoke in brief about Poison, the pressure of being papped, being in love, and more.

He shared, ‘Posion is very intriguing. It features an interesting plot and characters. It is made well and aired on a very good platform. In short, it is very gripping, interesting, masaledar, and filmy, and I am sure people will like it. I myself like binge watching series. I liked Scared Games, Mirzapur, and Criminal Justice. Whenever I get time I watch web-series. I watched the entire series Delhi Crime within 24 hours.’

When asked what he enjoys the most, being front of or behind the camera, he replied, ‘I think I enjoy both. I started my career in front of the camera, so that is a passion that I never want to let go or give up on. But yes, the transition to becoming a filmmaker has been great, and as producer ,it feels great telling new stories. I’ll continue doing anything that excites me.’

Does he enjoy being papped all the time or feel pressurized? He said, ‘I am not a big fan of getting papped all the time. Even if you don’t want it, there at photographers at your gate, filming and clicking. I wish something can be done about it, as there are times when you are with your family and you want your personal space. These days, the media even gets to know when and where actors are heading for their holiday. All said and done, there is not much that can be done about it.’

Is he happy in his personal and professional life? He shared, ‘I am generally a very content guy. I accept where my career is and my personal life is. I just keep trying to improve myself.’

On asked about how it feels to be in love again, he replied, ‘Does it look like it? May be it does! I am happy in the space that I am in; let’s put it that way.’

Was it difficult to fall in love again after a divorce? He said, ‘I don't look at it like you do. I just believe in living life. I have moved on from my past and am looking forward to a new day. I take one day at a time and just try to be happy.’

Lastly, any message for fans that are looking forward to Dabangg 3? ‘Dabangg will hopefully come bythe end of this year. I am sure it has its own loyal fanbase, and we will live up to those expectations.’

Good luck, Arbaaz!