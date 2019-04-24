News

I have some Kismat Konnection with Naagin, says Arjun Bijlani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2019 06:14 PM

We all remember Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy from the first season of the super successful show Naagin. Well! he will be back this season too! The actor is really looking forward to the collaboration. “I am going for Naagin. It is a culmination of some sort and I will be part of it. It’s going to be fun. Naagin has always been associated with me, it started with me. I am close to it,” he says.

The actor adds, “I have some Kismat Connection with Naagin, I land up in every season.”

Arjun played the role of Ritik Singh in the show. He is currently seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan and also hosts reality show Kitchen Champion.

