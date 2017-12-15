I have started trusting people; no more choosy about roles, says Yuvraj Thakur

Popularly known for his acting in Humse Hai Life as Arjun Thakur, Sammay on Bade Achhe Lagte Hai on Sony TV, Maddy aka Madhyam Singhania on popular youth show MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, the Delhi lad has outdone all his roles and have given enough reasons to his fans to drool on him. Yuvraj Thakur was a part of another MTV show Girls on Top, were in he played a lead role of Azhar Khan stupendously.

Yuvraj Thakur has been off the screen for quite some time now. TellyChakkar was inquisitive to know about Yuvraj’s future endeavours. Read on to know more about what Yuvraj has to say...

“I am literally not shooting for anything as of now. I am not getting that impulse to shot; I was exploring through my roles but was not satisfied with it,” says Yuvraj Thakur. “I feel badly disconnected, nothing seemed to inspire me nor does it seem to challenge me," added the actor.

The actor is without a doubt a fitness fanatic who feels the perfect and ideal answer to anything that happens in life is training. Yuvraj considers that our body is like a temple and working out neutralises anything that is going on in life; good or bad.

Staying off the screen for a good 2 years and giving himself the time to see how life shapes, Yuvraj has turned more optimistic and positive in his approach towards life and things. “I have changed from being choosy to get to a position in life where I prefer taking what is coming to me as each one has a different role to offer; that is best in its own way and at the end of the day it’s the energy that matters the most,” says the Delhi lad.

Definitely giving himself the time to transform, Yuvraj shares, “I have learnt the power of trusting people over the years.”

We are simply loving the new reformed muscular and ambient change in the handsome Yuvraj Thakur. Kudos Yuvraj!

TellyChakkar feels you are doing a great job by keeping an optimistic approach in life, we wish you all best wishes for your future endeavours.