Karan Oberoi has been a name in the industry that is still synonymous with melody.

Till date the guy with a charming smile is known for his musical crew, A Band of Boys. The band saw a success of an unprecedented magnitude. Oberoi has been off the sight for quite a sometime. However, his voice has still been a part of every music lover’s playlist.

The otherwise non-controversial Karan recently raised a strong point towards the royalty of musicians. In a open letter Karan slammed big names from the music industry. Without trying to gain any mileage out of the whole letter, his intention is to create awareness.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Karan spoke at length about the whole controversy. Some of the strong points that Oberoi raised are as follows -

“You are a businessman but don’t prioritise business over creativity. Make 100, 200 crores but at least give 50 Lakhs to the musicians. The strategy of all mine and none for others is plain horrible.”

He further added, “The worst part is not all the artists know what their dues are. I have given three biggest hits of indie pop music and I don’t have a single penny to show for royalty. Michael Jackson’s children are going to live off with his earnings for the rest of their life.”

He continued, “Why have we made corruption a way of our life. Why are you adding slabs to your houses, a new car to your collection when someone else is starving? It’s about time when there’s transparency in the system, it’s time that everyone who has worked gets paid for it. I haven’t got a single penny from the biggest hit of Indie pop Gorie, Meri Neend, Nain Katari no money I have received.”

Talking about the idea behind the open letter Karan revealed, “The idea of the open letter is to inform people about it and fight for what is legitimately one’s right. After this, people will think twice before robbing you. Some singers have raised their voice and then never got work with the music labels. I‘m ready to face the consequences and I am sure I am unaffected by them.”

