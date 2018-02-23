I haven’t made a mistake: Papon reacts on his kissing controversy

Mumbai: Popular Assamese singer Papon landed in trouble after his video went viral on social media where he is seen kissing a minor contestant from &TV’s The Voice India Kids. In the video, Papon is seen celebrating Holi with the contestants and while applying colour to a contestant's face he planted a kiss on her lips.

According to reports, Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against Papon under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act saying that he has "committed sexual assault".

The contestant's father, however, said that Papon is his daughter's mentor and like a father figure to her. He requested the media not to pursue this matter further.

Reacting to all the allegations, Papon released a statement by updating a long post on his Twitter account to clarify his stance. He shared:

