I haven’t taken a break from acting; I am busy with my counseling sessions: Aditi Govitrikar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jun 2019 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: Gorgeous actress, supermodel, and dedicated psychologist Aditi Govitrikar has recently spoken about her long absence from the big screen since 2017.

We all know that Aditi, besides being a flawless actress, is the only Indian Mrs. World to be a medical doctor and a psychologist.

However, on her short sabbatical from the films, Aditi has revealed that she hasn’t taken a break from her acting career. She has acted in web series Parchayee and web film 377 - Abnormal. But she is also busy with her counseling sessions with corporate personalities and celebrities. On being asked why Aditi is laser-focused on her counseling sessions now, the glamorous actress revealed that she emphasizes mental health awareness and emotional quotient because it is the need of the hour and she wants to bring about the change. Earlier, Aditi expressed her concern about the people working in the film industry who suffer from depression due to excessive stress in the workplace.

Aditi added that her next project Smile Please, helmed by Vikram Phadnis, is going to be released in July, while another movie Koi Jane Na, will hit the screens in October.

Aditi has not only appeared in commercial masala movies like Bheja Fry 2 or De Dana Dan but has also proved her mettle in movies like Who Is the First Wife of My Father, Paheli, and Soch. However, after her last film Who Is the First Wife of My Father, directed by Zeeshan Ahmad in 2017, film enthusiasts and Aditi’s fans are eagerly waiting for her next project.

